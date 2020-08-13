Darshan for public at Srisailam temple from today

KURNOOL

13 August 2020 21:07 IST

Devotees need to register on temple website

The darshan of the presiding deity at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Devasthanam at Srisailam will resume on Friday (August 14) for the general public.

According to a press release from the temple, the general public need to register their names on the website: www.srisailamonline. com, for gaining entry into the temple.

According to the temple management, all COVID-19 protocols would be stringently followed during the time the temple was open and all devotees must use sanitisers, wear masks and maintain physical distance. Circles have been drawn for the physical distancing.

Advertising

Advertising

The temple was reopened on June 11 after the lockdown, but again closed last month when the entire temple area was declared a containment zone following several people turning COVID-19 positive.

“The temple has been removed from the Containment Cluster/Zone purview following the number of cases coming down drastically and the management expects to admit at the most 6,000 devotees per day,” according to temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao.