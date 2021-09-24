Darshan for 10,000 devotees per day during Dasara

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao has said that necessary arrangements are being made for the ensuing Dasara festival.

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam would organise the festivities from October 7 to 15.

The Minister inspected the progress of works on Thursday, and held a review meeting at the VMC hall. He said that the devasthanam had decided to allow only 10,000 devotees to visit the temple per day during the festival days. Of this, free darshan would be provided to 4,000 devotees, and ₹100 ticket darshan for 3,000 persons. Another 3,000 people would be allowed to have darshan on ₹300 ticket.

The tickets have to be purchased online. So far, only 600 devotees have booked the slots. In view of COVID-19, the devasthanam has decided not to organise Bhavani Deeskha this year, he said.