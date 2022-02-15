Darshan at Visakhapatnam TTD temple to begin on ‘Kumbhabhishekam’ day

Joint Executive Officer reviews progress of construction and arrangements for inauguration

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making all efforts to get the Sri Venkateswara temple in Visakhapatnam inaugurated at the earliest. The temple will be thrown open to devotees on the same day of conducting the purificatory ritual ‘Kumbhabhishekam.’ The five-day ritual will end with the celestial wedding of the Lord with His consorts in the form of a colourful ‘Srivari Kalyanotsavam.’ Arrangements are under way to make the event a feast for the eyes of the devout.

Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, who chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the progress on the construction front and the arrangements for its inauguration, directed the officials to commence daily ‘puja’ and other ‘kainkaryas’ on the very first day itself, with the intention of benefitting the devout thronging the shrine. Except for the staff quarters, all other civil construction, including the main temple, the sub-temples for Goddess Andal, Sri Padmavati and Sri Anjaneya have been completed. “Adequate number of Archakas, maintenance, security and canteen personnel should be deputed for the ‘Kumbhabhishekam’ and proper arrangements made for their food and stay,” he directed.

Approach road work

Mr. Veerabrahmam instructed the officials to get in touch with the Visakhapatnam district administration to get the approach road work to the temple completed in a week and take up greenery and landscaping around the temple in consultation with Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA).

Agama advisor Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, Superintending Engineers Satya Narayana and Venkateswarlu, Deputy Executive Officers Ramana Prasad, C. Govindarajan, Vijaya Sarathi and others took part.