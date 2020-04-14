Andhra Pradesh

Darshan at Tirumala temple suspended till May 3

‘Daily rituals to be performed as per the tradition’

The sacred hill temple of Lord Venkateswara will be kept out of bounds for pilgrims till May 3.

No sooner did Prime Minister Narendra Modi announce the extension of lockdown till May 3, did the top echelons of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) , after a preliminary discussion with the Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, took up the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and resolved to extend the suspension of darshan at the hill shrine till the termination of lockdown period.

However, the daily rituals being performed inside the hill temple will be observed normally without any deviation in the laid down traditions.

On April 20, the TTD took a decision to suspend the darshan for devotees for about a week but later on, extended it till April 14 following the periodical health advisories issued by the State as well as Central governments amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the COVID-19.

According to retired TTD officials, these 45 days between April 20 and May 3 will ever remain in the history of the hill temple as the longest known period wherein no devotee was permitted to worship the presiding deity.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 8:32:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/darshan-at-tirumala-temple-suspended-till-may-3/article31341140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY