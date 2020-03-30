Darshan at Tirumala suspended till April 14

In tune with the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the TTD on Monday resolved to extend the suspension of darshan at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala till April 14.

On March 23, the TTD had decided not to allow devotees for the darshan of the presiding deity till the end of the month.

The TTD also resolved to observe the Sri Rama Navami festival on April 2 and the Sri Rama Pattabhishekam the following day in ‘ekantham’ i.e., in private.

Similarly, the three-day annual Vasanthotsavams scheduled to commence on April 5 will be conducted in ‘ekantham’ at the Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple complex instead of the customary Vasanthotsava mandapam on the northwest corner of the mada streets.

On the other hand, the daily rituals are being performed in accordance with the laid down tradition. The ‘ekantha seva’ – wherein the deity is put to sleep – is now observed at 8 pm contrary to the practice of conducting it after midnight.

Ghat roads closed

Meanwhile, both ghat roads to Tirumala have been completely closed for the public. Even TTD employees (except for staff engaged in emergency and essential services) are not being allowed to travel up and down daily. Arrangements have been made for their temporary stay and food.