Devotees would be allowed to enter the Sai Kulwant Hall at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi from July 16 for the darshan of Maha Sannidhi, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust said in a release. Devotees would be allowed into the ashram only for Bhagawan’s darshan for an hour after morning and evening bhajans. There will be no seating in the Sai Kulwant Hall during the Vedam and Bhajans until further notice. Entry will be at 9.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. for an hour. People will not be allowed to other areas in the ashram. Face mask will be mandatory and devotees need to carry their own sanitisers.
Darshan at Prasanthi Nilayam from July 16
Special Correspondent
ANANTAPUR,
July 12, 2021 05:22 IST
Special Correspondent
ANANTAPUR,
July 12, 2021 05:22 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 5:38:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/darshan-at-prasanthi-nilayam-from-july-16/article35272063.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story