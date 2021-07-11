Darshan at Prasanthi Nilayam from July 16

Devotees would be allowed to enter the Sai Kulwant Hall at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi from July 16 for the darshan of Maha Sannidhi, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust said in a release.

Devotees would be allowed into the ashram only for Bhagawan’s darshan for an hour after morning and evening bhajans.

There will be no seating in the Sai Kulwant Hall during the Vedam and Bhajans until further notice. Entry will be at 9.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. for an hour. People will not be allowed to other areas in the ashram. Face mask will be mandatory and devotees need to carry their own sanitisers.