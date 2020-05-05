Dandu Bazaar emerges as hotspot with 10 COVID-19 cases in city

With 10 COVID-19 cases out of 18 in the district, Dandu Bazaar area in Maharanipeta has emerged as a major hotspot in the urban limits.

The health department, police and district administration are on their toes to control the spread of the virus in the area.

Nearly 40,000 residents from 11,000 households live in 19 various colonies of Dandu Bazaar. Of the COVID-19 cases which were reported in the district, this was the first area where officials observed that the virus spread to neighbours from a positive patient. In all the rest of the cases, it was only family members or close contacts who were infected.

In most of the lanes in the red zone area of Dandu Bazaar, houses are located in congested areas. In the new positive cases which were reported from the area, all of them are neighbours, said a health official from the district.

“As they had a lot of free time during the lockdown, families had lunch/dinner together. They would play indoor games in the afternoon. Because of this free mingling, the infection spread,” the official said.

Testing on pace

Health officials have been conducting testing for all those residing in surrounding lanes of the first COVID-19 case from Dandu Bazaar. Elderly persons, children, vegetable sellers, meat shop owners, workers and even ANMs who worked in the area are being tested. The results may be out by May 6, said a health official.

“Only one entry and exit point has been arranged. Insiders are not allowed to go out and outsiders are prohibited entry. Sanitary activities are being taken up in a large scale in the area,” said a GVMC official.