‘Dandi March’ monument inaugurated in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation has set up the monument, marking the concluding day of Salt Satyagraha organised between March 12 and April 6 in 1930

April 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
The ‘Dandi March’ monument inaugurated at Ice Factory Junction on the Ring Road in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

The ‘Dandi March’ monument inaugurated at Ice Factory Junction on the Ring Road in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC), taking inspiration from the Dandi March sculpture at Sardar Patel Marg in New Delhi, has established a similar monument at Ice Factory Junction of the Ring Road here.

The monument in New Delhi, popularly known as ‘Gyarah Murti’, has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and his followers.

The Dandhi March monument was set up in Vizianagaram, marking the concluding day of Salt Satyagraha organised between March 12 and April 6 in 1930.

As a part of the Satyagraha, Mahatma Gandhi, along with 78 people, undertook a padayatra to Dandi village in Navsari district of Gujarat to oppose the tax imposed by the British on salt.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy unveiled the monument on April 6 (Thursday).

They congratulated Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu and sculptor G.V. Ramanamurthy. The VMC spent around ₹31.5 lakh on this project.

Mr. Ramanamurthy said that a selfie point was also set up and benches were arranged near the monument.

