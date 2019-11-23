Dancing her worries away

An elderly woman dancing with gay abandon was the cynosure of all eyes at the zumba session organised at the HCG Cancer Centre in Health City at Arilova on Friday.

The woman, who underwent breast cancer surgery, came for a check-up when the zumba session was in progress on the ground floor of the centre. The elderly woman who was watching it from the first floor couldn’t stop herself and started jiving like a professional.

She caught the attention of some camera persons who were recording the session on the ground floor. Her sportive spirit drew loud cheers from the gathering and a few dancers ran up the stairs and invited her to the stage.

‘Vizag Going Pink’

“I underwent breast cancer surgery six months ago and I am absolutely fine now. I dance during the festivals of village deities,” said Ch. Kumari (66), a resident of Madhurawada. The other dancers on the stage included the brand ambassadors for the ‘Vizag Going Pink’ (Pinkathon), scheduled to be held in the city on December 8, to create awareness on breast cancer. Several volunteers and cancer survivors were also part of the zumba group.

Centre for Breast Health

“A month ago, I was cured. It was a painful journey. However, the love and support from my family members, friends and will power had helped me endured it,” said Farzana Begum, a cancer survivor.

Actor and fitness promoter Milind Soman, who inaugurated a Centre for Breast Health at the hospital on Friday, underlined the importance of regular physical exercise to keep lifestyle disease at bay. “Early detection and awareness improve chances of survival,” he said.

HCG Regional COO (A.P. and north Karnataka) Shailesh Guntu said one in 60 women in rural areas and one in 22 in urban pockets were likely to get breast cancer.

“All women, aged above 40, participating in the ‘Pinkathon’ can avail of a free mammogram at the hospital within 90 days after the event,” he added.