Dammalapati Srinivas appointed as Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh Govt.

Senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas has been appointed as the Advocate General of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. He succeeds S. Sriram who resigned earlier this month.

Mr. Srinivas was the Advocate General (A-G) from 2014 to 2019 when the TDP was in power. Months after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) formed the government in May 2019, a case was registered against Mr. Srinivas among others for their alleged involvement in the Amaravati land scam.

However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed the FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in September 2021. Mr. Srinivas had appeared in several high-profile cases including the one on behalf of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case.

G.S. Prabhakar Rao, Secretary (Legal and Legislative Affairs and Justice) issued G.O. Rt.No.245, appointing Mr. Srinivas as the A-G, on June 19 (Wednesday).