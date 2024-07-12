ADVERTISEMENT

Damaged roads in Andhra Pradesh to be repaired at a cost of ₹300 crore

Published - July 12, 2024 08:29 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asks the Roads and Building Department officials to call for tenders and commence the works at the earliest

Sambasiva Rao M.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairing a review meeting of R&B Department at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the officials of the Roads and Buildings Department to repair the damaged roads in the State on a war-footing by calling the required tenders.

The officials, at a review meeting at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district on July 12 (Friday), informed the Chief Minister that roads on a stretch of 7,087 km need repairs, out of which a stretch of 4,151 km are riddled with potholes.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the maintenance of roads was neglected in the last five years.  They said that at least ₹300 crore was required for the repairs of the damaged roads in the State and the Chief Minister granted the amount.

The officials said that as the previous government did not clear the dues of the contractors, they were not coming forward for the repair works. In response, the Chief Minister said that the tenders must be finalised and the works should commence at the earliest.  

Mr. Naidu also asked the officials to use advanced technologies to repair roads.

