Damage to Prakasam barrage an act of sabotage, says Y.S. Sharmila

The Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y. S. Sharmila on September 4 (Wednesday) said the damage to the pillar at Gate No. 69 of Prakasam Barrage seemed like “an act of sabotage”.

Ms. Sharmila, along with party leaders, visited the barrage in the wake of reports of the damage to the project gate. She said the government should order an inquiry into the circumstances that led the incident of boats colliding with the project and causing damage to its pillar, and stringently punish those found guilty of it.

“Prakasam Barrage is a historic project that needs to be protected,” she said.

Citing past incidents wherein irrigation project gates got detached and got washed away in the force of the flood waters, she slammed the YSR Congress government for failing to ensure upkeep of key projects. “The Jagan government did not even allocate the annual maintenance funds for these irrigation projects,” she alleged.

She said in view of the rainy season, the government should remain on guard and take precautionary measures to prevent any possible damage to projects across the State.