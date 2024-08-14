GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Damage to Ambedkar statue plaque: YSRCP lodges complaint with SC Commission

Seeking Central forces to protect the statue in Vijayawada, the party accuses the coalition government in the State of being indifferent to the incident and not showing interest in apprehending and punishing the culprits

Published - August 14, 2024 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP leaders with National SC Commission Chairman Kishor Makwana in New Delhi on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: ANI

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) lodged a complaint with the National SC Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday about the damage caused to the plaque of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada on August 8, which had the name of the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, etched on it.

A delegation, comprising MP M. Gurumurthy, former Ministers M. Nagarjuna and A. Suresh, former MP N. Suresh, and former MLA K. Anil Kumar, met Commission Chairman Kishor Makwana.

Later, addressing the media, the YSRCP leaders alleged that the NDA coalition government in the State was indifferent to the incident. “The government has not shown any interest in apprehending and punishing the culprits. We have no  faith in the government. Central forces should be deployed to protect the statue,” they said.

“It was an heinous act. We, the SC representatives of YSRCP, have lodged a complaint with the SC Commission, and the Chairman has responded positively,” they said.

Mr. Kishore said such actions should not be tolerated and that the statue was a national treasure. He promised to visit the site and take action, said Dr. Gurumurthy.

Mr. Nagarjuna alleged that the police failed to file a case even after submitting a memorandum. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his previous tenure, had tried to auction the land where the statue now stood, he said, and feared that the State government might be planning to demolish it.

Mr. Suresh refuted the ruling party’s claim that the incident was related Mr. Jagan’s name on the plaque.

