Andhra Pradesh

Dalmia to fund for communitydevelopment in Kadapa

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has launched projects worth ₹7 crore as part of its CSR initiatives in Kadapa district.

The projects include setting up of water harvesting activities, renewable energy solutions, health and sanitisation, skill training and education in the community in the plant’s vicinity.

The firm has helped in developing school infrastructure, supporting sports activities and extending scholarship opportunities for students, besides providing jobs to villagers of Nawabpet, Chinnakomerla, Dugganapalli and Talamanchipatnam.

The company has also set up R.O. plants, dug bore wells and constructed overhead water tanks, apart from setting up twenty rain water harvesting structures, constructing 120 farm ponds and four check dams in the region, said the DCBL plant head KK Rao.

