Dalmia Cement shuts down its Kadapa plant

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has announced shut down of production across all its plant locations in the country, including Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district. The move is aimed at ensuring social distancing and protecting the workforce from COVID 19. The company operates 12 manufacturing units across nine states in the country, with a combined annual capacity of 26.5 million tonnes.

Full support to employees and communities

According to its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mahendra Singhi, the decision was in line with the appeal for social distancing by the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of the states where they have operations. The plants would remain closed till further notice, while the employees and communities around the plants would continue to get all support from the company during the hour of crisis.

Mr. Singhi announced that production would be resumed once the government lifts the lockdown and gives the required directions.

24X7 helpline

The company has also launched a centralised 24X7 support and helpline system, which can be accessed by its employees in distress. Bachelor employees have been shifted to guest houses, and enough supply of masks, sanitisers, milk and groceries has been ensured for the staff.

The company is also conducting a Bhagavad Gita discourse online for the mental and emotional well-being of its employees, and help them stay positive and calm.