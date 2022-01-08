Dalits will not trust Naidu, says YSRCP MLA

‘TDP chief failed to introduce at least one scheme for the welfare of BCs, Dalits and minorities’

Coming down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSR Congress Party MLA Merugu Nagarjuna has alleged that he is trying to use the Dalit card to conspire against the State government for his political gains. Mr. Nagarjuna said that no Dalit in the State would trust him.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP office here on Saturday, the MLA alleged that the Mr. Naidu during the TDP rule had completely neglected the BC, SC, ST and minorities and is now showing false love towards them after losing power. Mr. Nagarjuna also questioned Mr. Naidu if he had introduced at least one scheme for the welfare and development of BCs, Dalits and minorities.

The YSRCP MLA said it was made clear through recent local body polls that TDP has lost its ground in Kuppam also and added that Mr. Naidu has been trying to gain political mileage in his home bastion by creating rift among Dalits. Alleging that Mr. Naidu is objecting to development in the State, Mr. Nagarjuna said that the YSRCP government had credited about ₹ 26,000 crore in the accounts of Dalits through direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes.

The MLA said that BJP was unnecessarily making an issue regarding Jinnah Tower in Guntur only for their political mileage and questioned why the party was silent during the TDP rule.