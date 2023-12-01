HamberMenu
Dalits urged not to give up their fight against discrimination

Dalits should make themselves aware of these existing legislations to protect their rights, says Jhansi Geddam

December 01, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
 National convener of Dalit Stree Shakti (DSS), Geddam Jhansi addressing a conference in Vijayawada. File photo

 National convener of Dalit Stree Shakti (DSS), Geddam Jhansi addressing a conference in Vijayawada. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The disturbing issue of normalisation of caste slurs came to the fore at a round table organised by Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) where victims of caste discrimination poured out their woes in the presence of officials. National convener of DSS Jhansi Geddam presided over the meeting.

Around 30 persons belonging to castes that form the lower rung of the social ladder, shared their bitter experiences in day-to-day life where abusing an individual in the name of his/her caste is common place. The victims included educated people who held decent posts in corporate companies and women cheated by men from other castes, rape victims and victims of aggression.

Informing that there were laws to protect them, he said they should make themselves aware of these existing legislations to protect their rights. Complimenting the DSS for taking up their cause, he said the prosecution would extend them all possible help.

Superintendent of Police of Protection of Civil Rights Cell in the CID, Suresh said the high number of victims on a single platform reflected the enormity of the problem. He said the Police Department would help the victims achieve their Constitutional rights.

Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Commission member G. Srinivasa Rao said development was possible only by eliminating discrimination and violence against Dalits. He said the Dalits should raise their voice and question the discrimination.

Psychologist Ramadevi appealed to the victims to move on leaving behind the trauma inflicted on the victims. DSS national coordinator Satya elaborated on the cases of victims.

