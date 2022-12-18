Dalits suffering under YSCRP regime in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Congress leader Chinta Mohan

December 18, 2022 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NELLORE

Dalits faced untold miseries in Andhra Pradesh as the YSR Congress Party Government ignored their welfare, senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has alleged.

Visiting Dalit colonies of Chintatmakur, Brahmanapalli, Venkatreddypalle and Tropugunta in Kaluvoi mandal in SPSR Nellore district on Saturday, the former Union Minister noted that the Constitutional safeguards were followed more in breach than in adherence in the State.

He said over 17,000 acres assigned to Dalits during the Indira Gandhi regime had been usurped by the present Jagan Mohan Reddy regime under one pretext or the other. SC/ST students were struggling to complete their education following denial of scholarship, he alleged.

It was unfortunate that Scheduled caste(SC) and Scheduled Tribe(ST) backlog posts in various government departments remained unfilled as also reservation in promotion unimplemented in the State, he lamented.

Self-employment also remained a distant dream as the State SC Finance Corporation was starved of funds by the YSRCP Government, he said.

Similarly, loans had not been sanctioned for Dalits under the “Startup India” initiative in the State, he said.

Those who were sanctioned houses by the State Government did not get the required institutional credit, and as a result, they were now in a debt trap as they completed the construction of houses by accessing credit from private money lenders at a high rate of interest, he said.

He said the local self governments were also starved of funds by the State Government. It was even worse that it allegedly diverted even the funds earmarked by the Union Government for Panchayatraj institutions, he added. The State Government’s decision to fix meters to farm pumpsets at an inflated cost was resented by farmers, he observed.

