Dalits happy with YSRCP rule, says MLA

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 September 2020 23:47 IST

‘Naidu trying to drive a wedge between people of different castes and religions’

YSR Congress Party MLA Merugu Nagarjuna has alleged that the ‘Jai Bheem’ roundtable meet, which was organised in Vijayawada, is not for the benefit of Dalits, but to chant the name of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu. In fact, it is not ‘Jai Bheem’ roundtable meet, but ‘Jai Chandrababu’ roundtable meet, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, on Sunday, Mr. Nagarjuna said that after Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, he introduced a number of welfare scheme. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, who has no work in the State, was trying to create rift between people of different castes and religions, he alleged.

Mr. Nagarajuna alleged that it was Mr. Naidu who spoke ill about Dalits, when he was in power and a number of attacks used to be reported against them. He wondered why no roundtable meets were conducted at that time. He asserted that Dalits in the State were living a peaceful and happy life under the YSRCP government. The welfare programmes of the State government were reaching every beneficiary, he added.