Dalits feeling insecure under YSRCP rule: Congress

Special Correspondent ONGOLE 25 July 2020 23:12 IST
Updated: 25 July 2020 23:12 IST

‘Ruling party to blame for increasing attacks on the community’

APCC president S. Sailajanath has held the ruling YSRCP responsible for the increasing attacks on Dalits in the State.

Leading a candlelight procession, along with AICC secretary S. Pasad, here on Saturday evening, Dr. Sailajanath said that Dalits were increasingly feeling insecure under the present dispensation in the wake of a series of attacks reported from Chirala, Rajamahendravaram and Srikakulam.

The YSRCP leaders were either overtly or covertly behind the atrocities committed on Dalits, he charged.

Addressing a gathering at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the arterial Trunk Road, he said the Congress party would wage a relentless struggle in support of the Dalits.

It was unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who heads the committee that oversees the implementation of the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, remained silent, he said, and demanded justice for the victims.

