Dalits feeling insecure under YSRCP rule: Congress

APCC president S. Sailajanath has held the ruling YSRCP responsible for the increasing attacks on Dalits in the State.

Leading a candlelight procession, along with AICC secretary S. Pasad, here on Saturday evening, Dr. Sailajanath said that Dalits were increasingly feeling insecure under the present dispensation in the wake of a series of attacks reported from Chirala, Rajamahendravaram and Srikakulam.

The YSRCP leaders were either overtly or covertly behind the atrocities committed on Dalits, he charged.

Addressing a gathering at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the arterial Trunk Road, he said the Congress party would wage a relentless struggle in support of the Dalits.

It was unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who heads the committee that oversees the implementation of the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, remained silent, he said, and demanded justice for the victims.