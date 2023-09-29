HamberMenu
Dalits facing problems due to the policies of YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP leader

September 29, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan participating in a hunger strike organised by Dalits in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party-Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on Friday alleged that Dalits were facing problems due to the policies of the YSR Congress Party government in the State. As many as 1,500 SCs organised a massive hunger strike in Rajam in support of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was remanded in judicial custody in connection with the skill development case.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muralimohan alleged that the Dalit families could not set up units with the stoppage of subsidy and financial assistance from the SC corporation which used to support economically backward SCs during the TDP regime.

“YSRCP government had completely ignored the implementation of SC sub-plan which was very important to take up developmental activities in SC colonies. The SCs would support the TDP in future as they had understood that injustice was meted out to them in the YSRCP rule,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

