Dalits and minorities coming back to the Congress fold, says Puthalapattu candidate

Published - May 10, 2024 08:23 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Around 200 families from Irala and Yadamarri mandals join the Congress in the presence of party candidate M.S. Babu in Chittoor

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Congress cadre taking out a rally at Irala in Puthalapattu Assembly constituency on May 10, 2024.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress candidate from Puthalapattu Assembly constituency (SC) M.S. Babu, who switched his loyalty to the party from the YSRCP recently, has said that the Dalits and minorities are coming back to the fold of the Congress, having realised that the BJP rule will be “detrimental to their safety”. 

During a door-to-door campaign in the Irarla mandal headquarters on May 10 (Friday), Mr. Babu said that the Dalits and minorities were impoverished without opportunities for employment and empowerment during the YSRCP rule. “The welfare corporations set up for them were defunct under the TDP and the YSRCP regime,” he alleged.

Around 200 families from Irala and Yadamarri mandals joined the Congress in the presence of Mr. Babu in Chittoor on May 10 (Friday).

He said the YSRCP and TDP were known for their caste-based politics which gave scope to the upper castes at teh cost of the welfare of the SCs and STs.

“After the entry of Y.S. Sharmila into the Congress, the party got back its life. The Dalits and minorities are looking forward to the legacy of the Congress. The visit of Rahul Gandhi to Kadapa will certainly boost the morale of the party cadre,” he said.

