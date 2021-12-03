Dalits allege social boycott at Visakha Agency village

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 December 2021 00:40 IST

Members of Dalit Ikya Vedika alleged that several Dalit youths at Darlapudi village in S. Rayavaram mandal were beaten up and the Dalits from the village are being socially boycotted. In this regard, the members submitted a representation to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Narsipatnam, D. Manikanta, on Wednesday.

According to Dalit Ikya Vedika leader Busi Venkat Rao, on November 25, several people from the village allegedly assaulted a few Dalit youths while they were celebrating the festival of a local deity. They also passed casteist remarks on the youths, Mr. Venkat Rao alleged. The next day, when the members from the Dalit community were celebrating Constitution Day, they were attacked with sticks, he alleged. They are not being allowed to board auto-rickshaws, purchase grocery and other essentials, he said, demanding the District Police to take strict action against the persons involved in the atrocity.

