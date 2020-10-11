Dalits allege grabbing of their lands in Andhra Pradesh villages

Seeking justice: Dalit families complaining to tahsildar Sudha Rani at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district.

SRIKAKULAM

11 October 2020 08:12 IST

They submit memorandum to tahsildar demanding probe

Several Dalit families have urged the government to probe into the alleged land grabbing in various villages of Ranasthalam mandal accusing the leaders of the YSRCP of indulging in illegal activities. They alleged that D patta lands worth crores of rupees were grabbed in Bantupalli, Sancham, Kamma Sigadam, Krishnapuram and other villages of the mandal.

They staged demonstrations in the villages and submitted a memorandum to Ranasthalam tahsildar Sudhar Rani, urging her to issue notices to those who allegedly grabbed lands. The Dalits, including T. Chinna Ramudu and T. Appla Suramma, said that the lands were in their possession for the last 50 years with valid documents.

“The then Collector, K. Dhananjya Reddy, conducted an inquiry and protected our lands when the local leaders tried to grab them. But same is being repeated now as they have the support from the ruling YSRCP," they alleged.

Ms. Sudharani said that an inquiry would be conducted and ruled out any possibility of land grabbing in her jurisdiction.