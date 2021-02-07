Dalit youth traced, held for ‘staging missing drama’

The Rajamahendravaram city police have traced the 23-year-old Dalit youth, who went missing since Wednesday night, in Kakinada city of East Godavari district.
Last year, he was tonsured by the Seetanagaram police of the district.
Rajamahendravaram City North Zone DSP K. Venkateswara Rao said, “We have traced the youth in a house in Kakinada city on Friday night. He had staged the missing drama as part of a plan to hide for some days to create an impression that his rival had kidnapped him.”
The police alleged that he intended to create trouble to his rival who was involved in the tonsuring case. His rival is now in the fray for the panchayat election.
“The youth and his Kakinada-based friend Sandeep, the accomplice, have been arrested under IPC Section 153 (a), 120 (b) and 505,” said the DSP.
The duo were sent to judicial custody.
