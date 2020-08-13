Andhra Pradesh

Dalit youth tonsures his head

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI 13 August 2020 23:58 IST
A Dalit youth, K. Murali, got his head tonsured at the Ambedkar Circle here on Thursday, protesting against the police shaving the head of a Dalit youth in East Godavari district recently.

The youth, under the banner of Tirupati Dalita Yuvatha, staged a demonstration along with community members at the circle and got his head shaved in full public view. He flayed the government for being a mute spectator to the spate of incidents of harassment and humiliation meted out to the community members and demanded action against the perpetrators.

It was only a day before that Dalit leaders, owing allegiance to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), submitted a memorandum to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar here, invoking his guiding spirit to tame the ‘erring’ YSRCP members who, they alleged, were misbehaving with the community leaders.

