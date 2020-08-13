Andhra Pradesh

Dalit youth tonsures his head

A Dalit youth, K. Murali, got his head tonsured at the Ambedkar Circle here on Thursday, protesting against the police shaving the head of a Dalit youth in East Godavari district recently.

The youth, under the banner of Tirupati Dalita Yuvatha, staged a demonstration along with community members at the circle and got his head shaved in full public view. He flayed the government for being a mute spectator to the spate of incidents of harassment and humiliation meted out to the community members and demanded action against the perpetrators.

It was only a day before that Dalit leaders, owing allegiance to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), submitted a memorandum to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar here, invoking his guiding spirit to tame the ‘erring’ YSRCP members who, they alleged, were misbehaving with the community leaders.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2020 11:59:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dalit-youth-tonsures-his-head/article32348594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story