Dalit youth ends life in Prakasam district due to ‘police torture’

December 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old Dalit youth took his own life following alleged police torture in Yerragondepalem on Tuesday. The youth, N. Moses was picked up by the Yerragondapalem police following complaints that he was causing nuisance. Subsequently, he poured kerosene all over himself in-front of the Police station on December 6. He succumbed to the burn injuries at a hospital in Guntur.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Dalit leaders called on municipal administration minister A. Suresh, who represented Yerragondapalem in the State Assembly, at his camp office here and demanded justice for the victim’s family.

Earlier, activists of various Dalit outfits staged a demonstration in-front of the B.R. Ambedkar statue here, demanding booking of a case against the police personnel under IPC 306 (abetment of suicide) and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Leading the protest, Dalit Hakkula Parirakshana Samiti Prakasam district president Neelam Nagender Rao alleged that atrocities on Dalits had increased during the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) rule. The State government should provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s family, said Madiga Sankseama Porata Samiti state president Sujan Madiga. Mala Mahanadu District president Dara Anjaiah also demanded an impartial probe into the incident by the CB-CID wing of the state police.

