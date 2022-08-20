Dalit youth dies under suspicious circumstances

Special Correspondent NELLORE
August 20, 2022 23:59 IST

A Dalit youth, Diggirala Karunakar, allegedly committed suicide reportedly after “harassment” by ruling YSR Congress Party leaders at Musunur, near Kavali, in SPSR Nellore district on Saturday.

The youth in his dying declaration reportedly blamed some local YSRCP leader for his taking the extreme step, said the police who registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and began investigation. Those with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling, police said.

Meanwhile, condemning the alleged highhandedness of ruling party local leaders, Telugu Desam Party polit bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded stern action against the ruling partymen responsible to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

