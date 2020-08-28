Dalit youth ‘beaten, tonsured’

A 20-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly beaten and tonsured by the family members and staff of Big Boss season-2 fame (Telugu) Nutan Naidu at Pendurthi on Friday.

According to reports, K. Srikanth was working in the house of Nutan Naidu in Sujatha Nagar area since the last four months. The youth complained that on August 1, he took his salary and left the job. On August 27, Nutan Naidu’s staff called him home and accused him of stealing a cellphone from the house. Informing them that he did not steal any phone, Srikanth left.

On Friday, Srikanth was reportedly called home and was allegedly beaten up. Srikanth told the media that Nutan Naidu’s family members and staff called a barber and tonsured him. The police have gone to the house and are ascertaining the facts.