Dalit Volunteer murder case reopened on request of victim’s wife, says Labour Minister

RAMACHANDRAPURAM

Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash on Monday said that the Police Department reopened the case of the alleged murder of Dalit Volunteer Janupalli Durga Prasad following an appeal by the victim’s wife for justice.

In June 2022, Durga Prasad of Ainavalli was allegedly strangled to death on a boat on the Godavari river at the Kotipalli Ghat in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

On October 20, 2024, the police reportedly arrested Pinipe Srikanth, son of former Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, in connection with the murder case, in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, Mr. Viswaroop alleged that Mr. Subhash was behind the arrest of his son.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr. Subhash, at a press conference here, said the victim’s wife had sought justice. She had also stated that Mr. Viswaroop had promised her two acres of land for withdrawal of the murder case but had not kept the word, he said.

Stating that he had taken the victim’s wife to meet the Director General of Police and the Inspector General of Police seeking a fresh investigation into the case, he said the police launched a probe, leading to the arrest of Mr. Srikanth.

Mr. Subhash demanded that Mr. Viswaroop state reasons for the closure of the murder case during the YSR Congress Party regime.

Lokesh reacts

Meanwhile, Minister Nara Lokesh alleged on social media platform ‘X’ that Mr. Srikanth eliminated Durga Prasad as he was feeling insecure over the victim’s growing popularity.

“Driven insecure by his growing popularity, YSRCP Minister Pinipe Viswarupa’s son, Srikanth, who aspired to a ticket, allegedly murdered Durga Prasad, a rising Dalit Youth leader.”

“Recently, placing their trust in the NDA Government, Mr. Durga Prasad’s family summoned the courage to demand justice for him and filed a complaint. The police have arrested Pinipe Srikanth and YSRCP Social Media Convenor Vaddi Dharmesh in connection with the murder,” said Mr. Lokesh in the post. The YSRCP cultivated a culture of violence and impunity, he said.