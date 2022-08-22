Dalit suicide: Naidu demands action against YSRCP leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Monday against the persons who drove Duggirala Karunakar to commit suicide in Kavali town in Nellore district.

In the letter on Monday, Mr. Naidu said that the deceased, who used to live in Musunur Dalit Colony, was allegedly harassed by YSRCP leaders Kethireddy Jagadeeswara Reddy, Suresh Reddy and their henchmen. There was a need to protect Karunakar’s parents, wife and children, and render justice and compensation to the victim’s family, he said.

The former Chief Minister said, “It seems Karunakar had invested heavily in two fish ponds near Musunru. It was reported that for the past three years, two YSRCP leaders, Kethireddy Jagadeeswara Reddy and Suresh Reddy, along with their henchmen have been harassing Karunakar by creating hurdles to him and preventing him from harvesting crop from his two ponds. It appears that in spite of repeated requests from Karunakar, the two YSRCP leaders did not relent, and ultimately drove Karunakar to commit suicide. It is sad that one of the perpetrators, Mr. Jagadeeswara Reddy, was holding a position in the Board of Srisailam temple. The perpetrators were implicitly encouraged and Karunakar’s suicide is to be perceived in this framework.”

The people in general and Dalits in particular were losing faith over the police. Therefore, it was appealed to take action against the suicide abettors of Karunakar, in order to contain attacks against vulnerable sections in general and Dalits in particular, he added.