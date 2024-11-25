ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dalit Sthree Sakthi’ to launch gender equality campaign in Vijayawada

Published - November 25, 2024 08:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) plans to launch a fortnight-long campaign on violence against women, from Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the organisation’s national convener Geddam Jhansi said the campaign to spread awareness on the need to fight gender discrimination and violence against women was an annual feature.

She said the event, scheduled to be launched at Ambedkar Bhavan at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada city, will culminate in Human Rights Day on December 10.

She said as part of the campaign for gender equality, the organisation would organise awareness meetings in slum habitations, villages, schools and colleges, conferences in district headquarters, form human chains and take out rallies in different parts of the State.

