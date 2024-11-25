 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

‘Dalit Sthree Sakthi’ to launch gender equality campaign in Vijayawada

Published - November 25, 2024 08:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) plans to launch a fortnight-long campaign on violence against women, from Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the organisation’s national convener Geddam Jhansi said the campaign to spread awareness on the need to fight gender discrimination and violence against women was an annual feature.

She said the event, scheduled to be launched at Ambedkar Bhavan at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada city, will culminate in Human Rights Day on December 10.

She said as part of the campaign for gender equality, the organisation would organise awareness meetings in slum habitations, villages, schools and colleges, conferences in district headquarters, form human chains and take out rallies in different parts of the State.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:57 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.