ADVERTISEMENT

Dalit Sthree Sakthi organises conference on violence against marginalised communities

February 24, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

National convener of the Dalit Sthree Sakthi submits verified reports on the atrocities committed against 29 victims to the jury members

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit Sthree Sakthi organises a round table conference on ‘Violence Against Dalit Adivasi Women and Girl Children’ in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

At a round table conference on ‘Violence Against Dalit Adivasi Women and Girl Children’ organised by the Dalit Sthree Sakthi, in Vijayawada on February 24 (Saturday), cases of 29 victims were represented before a jury of retired district judges Jay Raju and Jesu Ratna Kumar, A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao, ST National Association member Srinivas Naik and NGO Rajagruha’s founder Ratna Pradeep.

National convener of the Dalit Sthree Sakthi, Geddam Jhansi, submitted verified reports on the atrocities committed against the victims to the jury members. Expressing concern over the injustices meted out to the victims from marginalised communities, the jury members promised to review the reports and offer legal guidance. The cases include sexual abuse of women and girls, land-grabbing, caste-based abuse, discrimination, cheating and fraud by persons belonging to the forward castes in their respective areas.

Judges advice

The two former judges educated the victims on legal aspects and advised them not to sign blank cheques or promissory notes without reading them, as it might favour alleged suspects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ratna Kumar cited cases where accused individuals filed counters to pressurise the witnesses. Emphasising the importance of evidence in legal proceedings, he said courts face certain limitations, as they operate solely based on evidence.

Mr. Raj recalled the infamous Karamchedu and Tsundur massacre and urged the victims to unite and fight for justice fearlessly. Recounting how a few women travelled long distances to Guntur in the Karamchedu massacre trial and called out the perpetrators of violence, leading to the conviction of 140 people in the district court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US