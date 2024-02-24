Dalit Sthree Sakthi organises conference on violence against marginalised communities

February 24, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

At a round table conference on ‘Violence Against Dalit Adivasi Women and Girl Children’ organised by the Dalit Sthree Sakthi, in Vijayawada on February 24 (Saturday), cases of 29 victims were represented before a jury of retired district judges Jay Raju and Jesu Ratna Kumar, A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao, ST National Association member Srinivas Naik and NGO Rajagruha’s founder Ratna Pradeep.

National convener of the Dalit Sthree Sakthi, Geddam Jhansi, submitted verified reports on the atrocities committed against the victims to the jury members. Expressing concern over the injustices meted out to the victims from marginalised communities, the jury members promised to review the reports and offer legal guidance. The cases include sexual abuse of women and girls, land-grabbing, caste-based abuse, discrimination, cheating and fraud by persons belonging to the forward castes in their respective areas.

Judges advice

The two former judges educated the victims on legal aspects and advised them not to sign blank cheques or promissory notes without reading them, as it might favour alleged suspects.

Mr. Ratna Kumar cited cases where accused individuals filed counters to pressurise the witnesses. Emphasising the importance of evidence in legal proceedings, he said courts face certain limitations, as they operate solely based on evidence.

Mr. Raj recalled the infamous Karamchedu and Tsundur massacre and urged the victims to unite and fight for justice fearlessly. Recounting how a few women travelled long distances to Guntur in the Karamchedu massacre trial and called out the perpetrators of violence, leading to the conviction of 140 people in the district court.

