Dalit sarpanch stopped from entering office, stages dharna in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR:

07 April 2021 13:30 IST

Several villagers of Kallumadi panchayat raised slogans against the alleged ‘autocratic behaviour of some upper caste people’.

A Dalit sarpanch of Kallumadi panchayat Fakkeeramma was not allowed to enter the village secretariat office on Wednesday and it has been locked allegedly by some followers of former YSRCP Sarpanch Saubhagyamma.

Ms. Fakkeeramma sat in a dharna front of the locked entrance of the sarpanch’s office.

Several villagers came out in support of her with plastic pots and raised slogans against the alleged “autocratic behaviour of some upper caste people”.

The sarpanch alleged that she was not handed over the charge, while others point out that she has been asking for keys of the mineral water plant, but the panchayat secretary refused to give it and wanted the panchayat members to pass a resolution as to who should possess the keys.

When Ms. Fakkeeramma tried to enter the secretariat, the employees there allegedly locked the premises and did not allow her to enter.

Ms. Fakkeeramma had contested as a rebel YSRCP candidate after the sarpanch post was reserved for the SCs. She won and took the oath, but has not been allowed to function from her office allegedly by some people with vested interests, alleged her supporters.