Dalit outfits protest attack on Ambedkar’s home

Activists of the Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam and the Dalit Rights Forum stated a demonstration in front of the Ambedkar Statue near the Collectorate here on Friday in protest against the vandalism of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar’s home ‘Rajgruha’ in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The activists, led by KVPS district secretary B. Raghuram, described the attack as the handiwork of ‘RSS Manuvadis’ and pressed for stern action against the culprits who perpetrated the attack on ‘Rajgruha’, which stood as an inspiration for Ambedkarites across the world.

DRF leader T. Anjaiah described the vandalism of ‘Rajgruha’, which housed Dr. Ambedkar’s books and other belongings, as an attack on the Constitution and Dalits who had been empowered by the architect of the Constitution.