Andhra Pradesh

Dalit outfits protest attack on Ambedkar’s home

Activists of KVPS and AIDRF staging a protest in Ongole on Friday.

Activists of KVPS and AIDRF staging a protest in Ongole on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Activists of the Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam and the Dalit Rights Forum stated a demonstration in front of the Ambedkar Statue near the Collectorate here on Friday in protest against the vandalism of Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar’s home ‘Rajgruha’ in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The activists, led by KVPS district secretary B. Raghuram, described the attack as the handiwork of ‘RSS Manuvadis’ and pressed for stern action against the culprits who perpetrated the attack on ‘Rajgruha’, which stood as an inspiration for Ambedkarites across the world.

DRF leader T. Anjaiah described the vandalism of ‘Rajgruha’, which housed Dr. Ambedkar’s books and other belongings, as an attack on the Constitution and Dalits who had been empowered by the architect of the Constitution.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2020 11:48:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dalit-outfits-protest-attack-on-ambedkars-home/article32047400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY