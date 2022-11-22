Dalit outfits in A.P. to step up campaign against EWS quota

November 22, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - ONGOLE

Dalit outfits in Andhra Pradesh have expressed strong reservation against the Centre’s decision to provide 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The outfits at a round-tabe conference organised by the Kula Nirmulana Porata Samiti here on Tuesday urged the Centre to protect the present quota regime for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, who were increasingly finding it difficult to get the quota benefits as it vigorously pursued the policies of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation.

Leading the brain-storming discussion, KNPS State president Dudu Prabhakar said the organisation would bring together all like-minded organisations for a protracted struggle as economic basis for quota went against the spirit of positive discrimination for the depressed classes and social justice guaranteed by the Constitution.

The 103rd Constitutional Amendment for EWS quota was an alleged conspiracy by the BJP to reintroduce ‘‘neo-Manuvada’‘ social order for political mileage in the 2024 elections, Dalit Hakkula Porata Samiti State secretary Karavadi Subba Rao said and called for collective efforts by democratic and secular forces to protect the present quota regime for the socially and economically backward classes.

Organisation for Protection of Democracy State president Ch. Sudhakar saw the quota for EWS as a ploy to divert the people’s attention from the struggle against the three farm laws which the Centre was forced to take back. The present ‘‘corporate-friendly’‘ policies were responsible for the dwindling job opportunities in the government and public sector units, contended Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) district official spokesman T. Anand.