Dalit outfits in Andhra Pradesh demand extension of SC/ST Sub-Plan Act

January 21, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - ONGOLE

The Act is set to expire on January 23 after which there would be no statutory backing for the funds earmarked for welfare of SC/ST communities, they say

The Hindu Bureau,S. Murali

Activists of Dalit outfits staging a protest in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Members of Dalit organisations staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on Friday demanding promulgation of an ordinance immediately as the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act is set to expire.

The activists, led by SC/ST Sub-Plan Sadana Samiti Koppula Subba Rao, came in a procession to the Church Centre shouting slogans to press for their demand for convening of a special State Assembly Session to discuss the issue and enact a legislation to provide for extension to the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act, which would be in force only till January 23, 2023.

Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam(KVPS) Prakasam District General Secretary B. Raghuram recalled that the Act was enacted in 2013 for 10 years after Dalit organisations highlighted and brought to officials’ notice the largescale diversion of funds earmarked for the downtrodden sections in the Budget.

Now, they were in an unenvious position as there would be no statutory backing for the funds earmarked for their welfare in the Budget, lamented Dalit Hakula Porata Sangam District Secretary P. Mohan.

Though funds had been allocated in proportion to the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Budget for their development and welfare, a portion of the funds remained unspent year after year in the past, lamented Indian Labour Party leader Dasari Sundaram.

