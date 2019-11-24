Dalit outfits bat for English medium in government schools

Dalit organisations have backed the State government’s decision to introduce English medium in the government schools, and resolved to launch a State-wide campaign to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on this count.

At a brainstorming discussion on the issue here on Sunday, Bahujan Teachers’ Federation State general secretary P. Venkat Rao said, “With the world turning into a global village, students not well-versed with English will be out of place.”

‘Train teachers’

Mr. Rao urged the government to go ahead with its decision and impart training to the school teachers to enable them to take up the challenging task of helping the students cope with the situation.

Prakasam District Education Officer (DEO) V.S. Subba Rao said, “There is no need for any apprehensions as the government has drawn up a comprehensive plan to help the students move from Telugu medium to English medium in phases.”

The government should also improve the infrastructure in the State-run schools so that the students did not lag behind those studying in the corporate schools, said Bahujan Rashtriya Samiti president Jai Bheem Nageswara Rao.

Mandal Education Officers’ Association State general secretary T. Kishore Babu said the MEOs were fully geared to help the students during the transition phase so that they could compete with their counterparts in the corporate sector and secure admissions into prestigious institutions of higher learning.

Bahujan Samaj Party district president T. Venkataswamy said those opposing the decision on the pretext of protection of Telugu language and culture were doing a disservice to the students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the Backward Classes and the Minorities, who rely upon the government schools.

Dalit Hakkula Parirakshna Samiti’s Prakasam district president Neelam Nagender opined that only when the facilities in government schools were improved, the talent of the students from the lower sections of society could come to the fore.