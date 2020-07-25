Dalit man tonsured by police launches relay fast

A 23-year-old Dalit youth, who was allegedly tonsured by the police in the Seethanagaram police station on July 20, accompanied by former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar, on Saturday sat on a one-day relay fast here, demanding the arrest of those involved in the incident.
The victim’s mother and a few Dalit youths also joined him in the fast, which was launched at the residence of Mr. Harsha Kumar, on the grounds of existing COVID containment guidelines as well as his security.
Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Kumar alleged that State government appeared to be not keen on arresting the accused who actually conspired to tonsure the youth. The State government was also not committed to ordering a fair investigation into the heinous act based on the call data history of the police officials concerned, he alleged.
“In Rajamahendravaram city, the past one week witnessed two atrocities against the Dalits — Seethanagaram case and gang rape of a minor under Korukonda police limits. The State government did not come to rescue these victims,” Mr. Kumar said.
“The office of President of India will be briefed about the atrocities committed against the Dalits in the State,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath