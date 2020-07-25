Dalit man tonsured by police launches relay fast

A 23-year-old Dalit youth, who was allegedly tonsured by the police in the Seethanagaram police station on July 20, accompanied by former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar, on Saturday sat on a one-day relay fast here, demanding the arrest of those involved in the incident.

The victim’s mother and a few Dalit youths also joined him in the fast, which was launched at the residence of Mr. Harsha Kumar, on the grounds of existing COVID containment guidelines as well as his security.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Kumar alleged that State government appeared to be not keen on arresting the accused who actually conspired to tonsure the youth. The State government was also not committed to ordering a fair investigation into the heinous act based on the call data history of the police officials concerned, he alleged.

“In Rajamahendravaram city, the past one week witnessed two atrocities against the Dalits — Seethanagaram case and gang rape of a minor under Korukonda police limits. The State government did not come to rescue these victims,” Mr. Kumar said.

“The office of President of India will be briefed about the atrocities committed against the Dalits in the State,” he said.