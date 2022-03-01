Andhra Pradesh

Dalit man thrashed in Chittoor district, alleges Nara Lokesh

A person belonging to Dalit community was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed by a moneylender at Peddakantipalli village in Gangadhara Nellore constituency of Chittoor district on Tuesday. The incident sparked a row as the SC-reserved constituency is represented by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy.

The issue came to light after TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh posted about it on a social media platform. He claimed that a moneylender Eswara Reddy, said to be a close follower of Mr. Narayanaswamy, had thrashed a borrower, Chandran, belonging to Dalit community, for the latter’s failure to repay ₹10,000.

Mr. Lokesh maintained that the victim’s limbs were broken and demanded police action against the culprit.


