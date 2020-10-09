Dalit lawyer murdered during morning walk in Kurnool

A lawyer was killed on Friday morning in a private housing layout on the outskirts of Nandyal town near Palakendram (milk chilling unit).

Subbarayudu, a Dalit and reportedly a YSR Congress worker, on his routine morning walk when he was attacked on his head with a heavy stick leading to his death, Nandyal Taluka Circle Inspector M. Divakar Reddy.

When Mr. Subbarayudu’s son, who was to join him a little later, did not get any response on his mobile phone came searching for him. Meanwhile, passers by had called 108 ambulance at 6.30 a.m., and by that time his son too arrived to find him in a pool of blood.

The ambulance staff said the lawyer had died and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem, the CI said.

The motive behind the murder was not known immediately, the police said.