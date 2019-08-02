Dalit girl allegedly gangraped in Prakasam

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by three persons in Prakasam district.

The ninth standard student was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here for treatment on Thursday.

The girl, who was returning home from school for lunch, was allegedly whisked away to a secluded farmhouse by the trio aged 23 years on July 21 and allegedly sexually assaulted, Pamur Circle Inspector Sivaramakrishna Reddy said.

The girl who was threatened by the offenders not to reveal anything kept quiet then. She picked up courage and confided in her mother about the incident as the trio allegedly tried to sexually assault her again on July 30 while returning from school.

Special police teams have been formed to nab the accused, who are on the run, said Pamur sub inspector A. Chandrasekar, who registered a case under IPC Section 376 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on a complaint from the girl’s parents.

Meanwhile, State Women's Commission Chairperson Nanapaneni Rajakumari called on the girl at the hospital and comforted her and her parents. “I will ensure due financial compensation and accommodation for the girl in a residential school of her choice,” she told her parents. It was unfortunate that the villagers tried to marry off the girl to one of the offenders, she said and made it clear that legal action would be taken against community elders also.