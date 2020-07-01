Dalit activist’s murder: TDP submits memorandum to DGP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, urging him to take necessary steps to prevent attacks on Dalits in the State in the wake of the murder of its activist Vikram Domatoti near Ambapuram village in Guntur district on June 27.

The memorandum was submitted by politburo member Varla Ramaiah, MLCs Batchula Arjunudu and P. Ashok Babu, former Minister Nakka Anand Babu, Pilli Manikya Rao and M. Dharu Naik.

Mr. Varla Ramaiah, who led the team , alleged that though Vikram was living in Hyderabad, Gurazala Police Station Circle Inspector Durga Prasad directed the Dalit activist to visit the station on a daily basis in connection with a case.

Accordingly, Vikram along with others used to go the police station daily at 7 a.m. and this continued for 15 days. In the name of questioning, they were forced to stay in the station till 11 p.m. On June 27, “YSRCP goons” hacked him to death after he came out of the police station, while three of his associates managed to escape with injuries, he alleged.

The party alleged that Vikram was targeted by the killers with the help of ruling party MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and the CI and demanded that they both be arrested.

Mr. Durga Prasad should be placed under suspension with immediate effect to facilitate an impartial inquiry, Mr. Ramaiah demanded.