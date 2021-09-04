Andhra Pradesh

Dak, Pension Adalat on September 28

The 89th Dak/Pension Adalat will be held at the office of the Superintendent, RMS ‘V’ Division in MVP Colony on September 28.

The complaints relating to transmission of mails/Speed Post articles, parcels and money orders under the jurisdiction of RMS ‘V’ Division, which covers West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts would be considered.

Complaints relating to pension matters of the retired RMS personnel will also be taken up during the adalat, according to K. Sreeramulu, Superintendent, RMS ‘V’ Division.

The complainants need to send their pleas with the caption: “RMS Dak/Pension Adalat”, as the case may be, to the Superintendent, RMS ‘V’ Division, Visakhapatnam-17 by September 24.


