Dak Adalat to solve postal complaints in A.P. on January 23

January 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Chief Postmaster General Abhinav Walia will settle complaints related to services offered by post offices in the State on January 23 at the Circle Office in Vijayawada.

People can send their complaints and grievances if any, addressed to K. Sudheer Babu, Assistant Postmaster General (PG & Welfare), O/o Chief Postmaster General, AP Circle, Vijayawada-520013 by post. The complaints should reach the department by January 18 and the letters and envelopes should be superscribed with the words “Dak Adalat”.

Physical presence of the complainant is not required as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The disposal of the grievances will be updated to the complainants throught post/email after taking them up at the Dak Adalat.

