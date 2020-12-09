Dak Adalat on December 28

The 101st Dak Adalat of Visakhapatnam Region will be held on December 28 at the Office of the Post Master General, Visakhapatnam Region, near MVP Bus Station, MVP Colony.
Specific and personal grievances, relating to postal services from the public will be heard by the Adalat. General policy matters are outside the purview of the Adalat.
Complaints/grievances from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts may be sent to P. Ananda Rao, Assistant Director, office of the PMG, Visakhapatnam region, Visakhapatnam-17 to reach on or before December 17.
The letters and envelopes should be superscribed with the words “101 Dak Adalat”.
